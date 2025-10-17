Ukrainian special forces freed two servicemen from captivity in occupied Luhansk region

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
06:40 PM • 1062 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 3162 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 6726 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
05:29 PM • 10193 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 13442 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
02:20 PM • 16893 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 19353 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13331 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
October 17, 11:59 AM • 16458 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
October 17, 11:57 AM • 14228 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Putin's long-time ally proposed to Elon Musk to build a tunnel across the Bering Strait: the amount and period of work were announcedPhotoOctober 17, 09:52 AM • 9540 views
Slovakia prepares aid for Ukraine and plans to discuss drone protection - Deputy Prime MinisterOctober 17, 09:56 AM • 3026 views
Kremlin says Orban will provide conditions for US-Russia summit in BudapestOctober 17, 10:41 AM • 9070 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 21166 views
Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SMOctober 17, 11:12 AM • 10230 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 53257 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 79644 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 107821 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 74780 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 99217 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Jeffrey Epstein
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
White House
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 21333 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 53869 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 101902 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 78265 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 79338 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network
Nord Stream
Financial Times

Ukrainian special forces freed two servicemen from captivity in occupied Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

Ukrainian military in Luhansk region conducted a complex special operation, freeing a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a National Guardsman. Both had been held captive and enslaved in the temporarily occupied territory for over three years.

Ukrainian special forces freed two servicemen from captivity in occupied Luhansk region

Ukrainian military conducted a unique special operation in Luhansk region, within which they freed two prisoners - a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a serviceman of the National Guard. Both had been in captivity and virtually in slavery in the temporarily occupied territory for over three years. This was reported by Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova and the special reconnaissance unit of the Navy "Angels" on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

The operation was coordinated by Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova, and directly carried out by soldiers of the Navy's special reconnaissance unit "Angels". They brought home a 29-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 34-year-old National Guardsman who was considered missing. As it turned out, both men fell into the hands of the occupiers and were forced to perform forced labor for collaborators.

Payment of UAH 50,000 monthly to military personnel after captivity: Zelenskyy signed the bill11.10.25, 12:46 • 7425 views

The search began after an appeal from the veteran's mother, an active servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who reported that her son was hiding in the occupied part of Luhansk region after torture. Subsequently, intelligence discovered that a serviceman of the National Guard was also in slavery nearby.

It was a difficult and risky task, as there were actually two parallel special operations - the guys were taken out separately until a certain stage. Both the National Guard military and the Armed Forces veteran did not know the detailed plan - they trusted us and clearly followed instructions.

- said Artem Dyblenko, an officer of the special reconnaissance unit of the Navy "Angels".

Both freed servicemen are already safe in the territory controlled by Ukraine, where they are provided with medical and psychological assistance.

Almost all those released had been in captivity since 2022: the Coordination Headquarters revealed details of the prisoner exchange02.10.25, 16:20 • 2599 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine