Ukrainian special forces freed two servicemen from captivity in occupied Luhansk region

Ukrainian military conducted a unique special operation in Luhansk region, within which they freed two prisoners - a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a serviceman of the National Guard. Both had been in captivity and virtually in slavery in the temporarily occupied territory for over three years. This was reported by Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova and the special reconnaissance unit of the Navy "Angels" on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

The operation was coordinated by Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova, and directly carried out by soldiers of the Navy's special reconnaissance unit "Angels". They brought home a 29-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 34-year-old National Guardsman who was considered missing. As it turned out, both men fell into the hands of the occupiers and were forced to perform forced labor for collaborators.

The search began after an appeal from the veteran's mother, an active servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who reported that her son was hiding in the occupied part of Luhansk region after torture. Subsequently, intelligence discovered that a serviceman of the National Guard was also in slavery nearby.

It was a difficult and risky task, as there were actually two parallel special operations - the guys were taken out separately until a certain stage. Both the National Guard military and the Armed Forces veteran did not know the detailed plan - they trusted us and clearly followed instructions. - said Artem Dyblenko, an officer of the special reconnaissance unit of the Navy "Angels".

Both freed servicemen are already safe in the territory controlled by Ukraine, where they are provided with medical and psychological assistance.

