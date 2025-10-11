$41.510.00
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
Payment of UAH 50,000 monthly to military personnel after captivity: Zelenskyy signed the bill

Kyiv • UNN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 13627, which provides for a monthly payment of 50,000 hryvnias to military personnel released from captivity who require long-term inpatient treatment. Payments are stopped in case of suspicion of crimes against national security or military criminal offenses.

Payment of UAH 50,000 monthly to military personnel after captivity: Zelenskyy signed the bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill providing for a monthly payment of 50,000 hryvnias to servicemen released from captivity who require long-term inpatient treatment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card №13627.

Details

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the bill card states.

According to the bill, servicemen who, immediately after being released from captivity, are undergoing inpatient treatment in healthcare facilities for more than 30 calendar days, will receive an additional monthly payment of 50,000 hryvnias.

The payment is made throughout the entire period of continuous inpatient treatment after release from captivity.

However, according to the document, payments cease if the serviceman is notified of suspicion of committing crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine and/or military criminal offenses.

If the serviceman's illness, injury (wound, concussion, mutilation) is caused by enemy actions, including during captivity, a corresponding investigation into the circumstances of the serviceman's illness, injury (wound, concussion, mutilation) is not conducted.

For reference

A certificate of the circumstances of the illness or injury is drawn up within five days from the date of receipt by the serviceman of the primary medical record, or in its absence, a certificate of stay in a healthcare institution, and within the same period is sent to the healthcare institution where the serviceman is undergoing inpatient treatment, or to the territorial center for recruitment and social support.

The law will come into force one month after its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy". During this time, the Cabinet of Ministers must ensure the adoption of regulatory legal acts necessary for the implementation of the said law.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine