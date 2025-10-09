The Rada approved a monthly payment of UAH 50,000 to servicemen after captivity: who is affected

$41.400.09
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
09:10 AM • 13578 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 11406 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 12475 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
07:35 AM • 20554 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 14057 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 14751 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16447 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26389 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48587 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on fire
Heavy rains to intensify in Ukraine: today's weather forecast
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops wars
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
09:10 AM • 13556 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:35 AM • 20541 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 01:46 PM • 58427 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
The Rada approved a monthly payment of UAH 50,000 to servicemen after captivity: who is affected

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 13627, which provides for a monthly payment of 50,000 hryvnias to servicemen released from captivity who require long-term inpatient treatment. Payments are valid for the entire period of treatment but may be suspended if there is suspicion of crimes against national security.

The Rada approved a monthly payment of UAH 50,000 to servicemen after captivity: who is affected

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law (No. 13627), which provides for the payment of 50,000 hryvnias monthly to military personnel after captivity who require long-term inpatient treatment, the Verkhovna Rada reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the draft law on payments to servicemen released from captivity who have diseases requiring long-term inpatient treatment.

The document establishes:

  • a monthly additional remuneration of UAH 50,000 for such military personnel;
    • the payment is valid for the entire period of continuous treatment (including transfers between hospitals);
      • in case of suspicion of crimes against national security or war crimes, payments are suspended, and upon a conviction, they are canceled;
        • a certificate of the circumstances of the injury or illness is issued quickly - within 5 days.

          "Currently, such payments are provided only for those who have injuries (wounds, concussions, mutilations). But many released from captivity need treatment due to serious diseases that they acquired or that worsened during their captivity," said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

          Also, according to Honcharenko, the Rada supported the decision to immediately sign this draft law on payments for military personnel after captivity.

          Julia Shramko

