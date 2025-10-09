The Rada approved a monthly payment of UAH 50,000 to servicemen after captivity: who is affected

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law (No. 13627), which provides for the payment of 50,000 hryvnias monthly to military personnel after captivity who require long-term inpatient treatment, the Verkhovna Rada reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the draft law on payments to servicemen released from captivity who have diseases requiring long-term inpatient treatment.

The document establishes:

a monthly additional remuneration of UAH 50,000 for such military personnel;

the payment is valid for the entire period of continuous treatment (including transfers between hospitals);

in case of suspicion of crimes against national security or war crimes, payments are suspended, and upon a conviction, they are canceled;

a certificate of the circumstances of the injury or illness is issued quickly - within 5 days.

"Currently, such payments are provided only for those who have injuries (wounds, concussions, mutilations). But many released from captivity need treatment due to serious diseases that they acquired or that worsened during their captivity," said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Also, according to Honcharenko, the Rada supported the decision to immediately sign this draft law on payments for military personnel after captivity.

The Rada supported payments to military personnel who need treatment after captivity