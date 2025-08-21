$41.380.02
The Rada supported payments to military personnel who need treatment after captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

The Verkhovna Rada, in the first reading, supported the draft law on supporting military personnel released from captivity who need treatment. The document provides for monthly payments of UAH 50,000 for three months for those who require long-term inpatient treatment.

The Rada supported payments to military personnel who need treatment after captivity

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading the draft law on supporting military personnel released from captivity who need treatment. This was reported by UNN with reference to People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko and bill card No. 13627.

Details

As Honcharenko noted, 270 deputies voted "for" this bill. This regulatory act proposes:

  • military personnel who, after release, require long-term inpatient treatment (from 30 days) will receive a monthly payment of UAH 50,000;
    • these payments will be made during the first three months of treatment;
      • the document also regulates the procedure for issuing certificates of injuries or diseases received in captivity, in order to avoid bureaucratic obstacles and different interpretations.

        Honcharenko added that currently payments are provided only for those who have injuries (wounds, concussions, mutilations). At the same time, many released from captivity need treatment not because of injuries, but because of serious diseases that they acquired or that worsened in captivity, the MP clarified.

        Recall

        The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine equated wounds, concussions, and injuries received by military personnel in captivity to combat ones. This will provide them with social protection, benefits, compensation, and free treatment.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

