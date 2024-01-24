Ukrainian snowboarders win four medals at the European Cup in Pamporovo

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 6915 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 11867 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 17577 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108614 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116395 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147552 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142613 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179108 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287602 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 52405 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 56763 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 66805 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 93396 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 55853 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 6942 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108616 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287603 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254448 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239452 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 93429 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147557 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108517 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108382 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124375 views
Actual
Ukrainian snowboarders win four medals at the European Cup in Pamporovo

Ukrainian snowboarders win four medals at the European Cup in Pamporovo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27082 views

Ukrainian snowboarder Nadiia Hapatin won a silver medal in the parallel slalom at the European Snowboard Cup in Pamporovo, Bulgaria. This is the fourth medal for the Ukrainian women's team at this competition.

Ukrainian snowboarder Nadia Hapatin won a silver medal in the parallel slalom at the European Cup, which is currently taking place in Pamporovo, Bulgaria. The press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine congratulated the 20-year-old athlete from Transcarpathia on her medal, reports  UNN.

The fourth medal for Ukrainian snowboarders at the European Cup in Pamporovo, Bulgaria! Nadiia Hapatin won silver on the second day of the competition in the parallel slalom. ... Congratulations to our medalists and the team's coaching staff led by Valeriy Belinsky. We wish you success in your next competitions!

- the press service of the sports department wrote.

Details

The Ukrainian ministry noted that in the final, Hapatin lost to Swiss Flurina Neva Betcha. Thus, she won a silver medal.

It should be noted that the day before, on the first day of the competition, Nadiia won a bronze medal. Her colleague Vita Bodnaruk won silver and Mykhailo Kharuk won gold.

Recall

On January 11, Ukrainian snowboarder Annamarie Dancha started the year on the podium. The world vice-champion and participant of four Olympics won a bronze medal in the parallel slalom at the European Cup in Folgaria, Italy. This is Dancha's 18th career medal at the European Cup.

The very next day, on January 12, following Annemarie Dancha's bronze medal, another Ukrainian, Nadiya Hapatin , won silver in the parallel slalom at the European Snowboarding Cup.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Sports

Contact us about advertising