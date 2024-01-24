Ukrainian snowboarders win four medals at the European Cup in Pamporovo

Ukrainian snowboarder Nadia Hapatin won a silver medal in the parallel slalom at the European Cup, which is currently taking place in Pamporovo, Bulgaria. The press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine congratulated the 20-year-old athlete from Transcarpathia on her medal, reports UNN.

The fourth medal for Ukrainian snowboarders at the European Cup in Pamporovo, Bulgaria! Nadiia Hapatin won silver on the second day of the competition in the parallel slalom. ... Congratulations to our medalists and the team's coaching staff led by Valeriy Belinsky. We wish you success in your next competitions! - the press service of the sports department wrote.

Details

The Ukrainian ministry noted that in the final, Hapatin lost to Swiss Flurina Neva Betcha. Thus, she won a silver medal.

It should be noted that the day before, on the first day of the competition, Nadiia won a bronze medal. Her colleague Vita Bodnaruk won silver and Mykhailo Kharuk won gold.

Recall

On January 11, Ukrainian snowboarder Annamarie Dancha started the year on the podium. The world vice-champion and participant of four Olympics won a bronze medal in the parallel slalom at the European Cup in Folgaria, Italy. This is Dancha's 18th career medal at the European Cup.

The very next day, on January 12, following Annemarie Dancha's bronze medal, another Ukrainian, Nadiya Hapatin , won silver in the parallel slalom at the European Snowboarding Cup.