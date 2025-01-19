Ukrainian skeleton athlete Yaroslav Lavreniuk became world junior champion

In St. Moritz, Ukrainian skeleton athlete Yaroslav Lavrenyuk won first place at the U-20 skeleton championship. Writes UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Olympic Team of Ukraine.

The World Junior Skeleton Championships are taking place in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where Yaroslav Lavreniuk won first place in the U-20 age category. In a tense struggle, the Ukrainian was only 0.02 seconds ahead of his main rival from Latvia.

In the older age group of up to 23 years, Lavreniuk took fourth place, repeating the best result of the Ukrainian national team in the history of this sport.

