Ukrainian skeleton athlete wins two bronze medals at the North American Cup

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Geraskevych won a bronze medal at the North American Cup in Lake Placid. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian skeleton athlete added a medal of the same grade to his bronze medal at the seventh stage of the competition at the eighth and final stage. With a result of 1:49.08 in the sum of two races, Vladyslav lost to only two representatives of China: Wenhao Chen and Zheng Yin... Congratulations to Vladyslav and his father, coach Mykhailo Geraskevych! - congratulated the sports department.

Details

The Ministry of Sports noted that the Ukrainian skeleton athlete already has six medals at the North American Cup.

In addition, the tournament debutant, 16-year-old Yaroslav Lavreniuk, proved himself at this competition. He moved up six positions compared to the previous stage: from 24th to 18th place.

For reference

Skeleton is a winter Olympic sport, a high-speed downhill race on an icy track on a special sled without steering. The sports equipment is also called a skeleton.

