Ukrainian skeleton athlete wins two bronze medals at the North American Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 50321 views

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Geraskevych won a bronze medal at the eighth and final stage of the North American Cup in Lake Placid, adding to his bronze from the seventh stage.

Ukrainian skeleton athlete wins two bronze medals at the North American Cup

Ukrainian skeleton athlete  Vladyslav Geraskevych won a bronze medal at the North American Cup in Lake Placid. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian skeleton athlete added a medal of the same grade to his bronze medal at the seventh stage of the competition at the eighth and final stage. With a result of 1:49.08 in the sum of two races, Vladyslav lost to only two representatives of China: Wenhao Chen and Zheng Yin... Congratulations to Vladyslav and his father, coach Mykhailo Geraskevych!

- congratulated the sports department.

Details

The Ministry of Sports noted that the Ukrainian skeleton athlete already has six medals at the North American Cup.

In addition, the tournament debutant, 16-year-old Yaroslav Lavreniuk, proved himself at this competition. He moved up six positions compared to the previous stage: from 24th to 18th place.

For reference

Skeleton is a winter Olympic sport, a high-speed downhill race on an icy track on a special sled without steering. The sports equipment is also called a skeleton.

Prince Harry tried his hand at skeleton racing, reaching speeds of almost 100 km16.02.24, 10:55 • 29892 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SportsOlympicsOur people abroad
China
