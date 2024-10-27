Ukrainian rescuers break 4 world records
Kyiv • UNN
The SES of Ukraine team won 10 first and 2 second places at the Firefighter Challenge in Nashville. Ukrainian rescuers set 4 world records in different categories of the competition.
Yesterday, the final day of the competition ended in Nashville, USA, where Ukrainian rescuers showed impressive results, winning 10 first places and 2 second places in various categories. Some of their achievements were included in the Book of World Records. Writes UNN with reference to SES.
Details
After five days of competition in the team individual races, the women's national team of Ukraine won 1st place, and the men's team took 2nd place with a slight lag. Oleksandr Baran became the world champion in the men's 40-44 category.
In a fierce struggle on the sixth day, our rescuers won 9 more prizes. The winners in the tandem races were as follows:
- Roman Silchuk and Ihor Polishchuk in the men's under-40 category,
- Maria Lebedynska and Jolie Ramey (New Zealand) in the women's under-40 category,
- Alexander Baran and McKenzie Briggs (USA) in the men's 40-44 category, setting a world record.
Our teams also won 5 prizes in relay races:
- The national men's team consisting of Oleksandr Baran, Roman Silchuk, Ihor Polishchuk, Ilya Golubev and Maksym Berezniuk took 1st place in the men's category of Fire Brigades under 40, setting a world record,
- Oleksandr Baran in The Wolf Pack team in the mixed category, also with a new world record,
- The national mixed relay team under 40 took 1st place,
- Maria Lebedynska, Oksana Chekhmestrenko, and Svitlana Marusenko as part of the international team “Power and Hot” took 1st place in the women's category under 40,
- The national women's relay team won 1st place in the Fire Brigades Under 40 category, setting another world record.
Recall
The international athletics federation World Athletics ratified the world record in high jump by Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh at the Olympic Games.