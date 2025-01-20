Ukrainian registries restored after large-scale Russian cyberattack: what has changed

The infrastructure of state registries has been restored after the largest-scale Russian cyberattack, and they are working again. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

"The Russians did not achieve their goal. Step by step, we restored the key registers for notaries, then the Civil Registry Office, the Unified State Register, and now we have completed the restoration of the last part of the registers. The final step is to update the data entered during the restoration, which is already being done by the executive service and private enforcement officers. I would like to emphasize once again that the data of Ukrainians has not been lost," the Minister said in her post.

Stefanishyna also pointed to the dismissal of the head of the National Information Systems State Enterprise, Oleksiy Berezhnyi.

"The criminal proceedings, which were opened immediately after the attack, are still ongoing. For the first time, an audit of NAIS was conducted, and it has already been completed. In addition, an internal investigation is underway," Stefanishyna writes.

She also noted that the protection of state registries will be strengthened. In particular, after the cyberattack, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law No. 11290, which will create a professional network of cybersecurity specialists in all government agencies that process important data of Ukrainians.

Earlier UNN wrote that critical state registries have already been restored after a cyberattack by Russia. In particular, the registers of encumbrances, movable property, and enforcement proceedings are scheduled to be launched by the end of January.