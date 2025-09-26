Pilgrims continue to leave en masse after Rosh Hashanah: what about queues at the border and when are they the smallest?

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 2000 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 4752 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 10192 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 17566 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 24250 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 25407 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 37603 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 34838 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 67305 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 42807 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
56%
764mm
Popular news
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US governmentSeptember 26, 02:40 AM • 6812 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPPSeptember 26, 02:59 AM • 22302 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhotoSeptember 26, 03:46 AM • 18162 views
Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter seriesPhoto04:40 AM • 4230 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 12248 views
Publications
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo09:01 AM • 10180 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 17555 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 24241 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 28678 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 34891 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Hungary
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 2852 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 12260 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 28725 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 36827 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 70269 views
Actual
TikTok
Financial Times
Truth Social
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

Pilgrims continue to leave en masse after Rosh Hashanah: what about queues at the border and when are they the smallest?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

After the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, there is a significant increase in passenger traffic leaving Ukraine. Over the past day, about 5,000 pilgrims crossed the border, which led to a load on the checkpoints in the Lviv region.

Pilgrims continue to leave en masse after Rosh Hashanah: what about queues at the border and when are they the smallest?

Pilgrims continue to leave en masse after the celebration of Rosh Hashanah; in the past day alone, about 5,000 pilgrims crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border within the Lviv region, and the least load is observed in the late evening and early morning hours, the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"After the end of the celebrations of the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah, pilgrims who have arrived in Ukraine over the past weeks are now organizedly heading for departure. Unlike the entry of pilgrims, which took place gradually, the main outbound flow is concentrated in the first days after the end of the celebrations," the report says.

Thousands of Hasidim leave Ukraine after Rosh Hashanah: queues formed at borders25.09.25, 15:55 • 2158 views

This, as indicated, leads to an increase in passenger traffic at the checkpoints of the Lviv region.

"Over the past day, about 5,000 pilgrims crossed the border for departure. Most of them travel in organized groups, and all border procedures are carried out in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation of Ukraine," the State Border Guard Service noted.

The State Border Guard Service, as indicated, works in close cooperation with other state bodies and organizations that accompany pilgrims.

"To reduce the load on checkpoints, the number of border patrols has been increased and measures have been implemented for faster processing of travelers. All measures are carried out in close cooperation with Polish border guards," the State Border Guard Service emphasized.

As of 9:30, the load on the checkpoints in Lviv region was as follows:

  • Uhryniv - 35 cars;
    • Rava-Ruska - 20 cars;
      • Hrushiv - 20 cars;
        • Krakovets - 20 cars;
          • Shehyni - 35 cars;
            • Smilnytsia - 0 cars;
              • Nizhankovychi - 5 cars

                Demand is also recorded at the pedestrian crossing at the Shehyni checkpoint.

                "The least load is observed in the late evening and early morning hours," the State Border Guard Service reported.

                If possible, travelers are advised to choose alternative checkpoints to avoid long waits.

                "Border guards are working in an enhanced mode to ensure a comfortable and safe border crossing for all travelers," the report says.

                About 35,000 Hasidim arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah22.09.25, 10:42 • 2924 views

                Julia Shramko

                Society
                State Border of Ukraine
                Lviv Oblast
                State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
                Ukraine
                Poland