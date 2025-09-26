Pilgrims continue to leave en masse after Rosh Hashanah: what about queues at the border and when are they the smallest?

Pilgrims continue to leave en masse after the celebration of Rosh Hashanah; in the past day alone, about 5,000 pilgrims crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border within the Lviv region, and the least load is observed in the late evening and early morning hours, the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"After the end of the celebrations of the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah, pilgrims who have arrived in Ukraine over the past weeks are now organizedly heading for departure. Unlike the entry of pilgrims, which took place gradually, the main outbound flow is concentrated in the first days after the end of the celebrations," the report says.

This, as indicated, leads to an increase in passenger traffic at the checkpoints of the Lviv region.

"Over the past day, about 5,000 pilgrims crossed the border for departure. Most of them travel in organized groups, and all border procedures are carried out in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation of Ukraine," the State Border Guard Service noted.

The State Border Guard Service, as indicated, works in close cooperation with other state bodies and organizations that accompany pilgrims.

"To reduce the load on checkpoints, the number of border patrols has been increased and measures have been implemented for faster processing of travelers. All measures are carried out in close cooperation with Polish border guards," the State Border Guard Service emphasized.

As of 9:30, the load on the checkpoints in Lviv region was as follows:

Uhryniv - 35 cars;

Rava-Ruska - 20 cars;

Hrushiv - 20 cars;

Krakovets - 20 cars;

Shehyni - 35 cars;

Smilnytsia - 0 cars;

Nizhankovychi - 5 cars

Demand is also recorded at the pedestrian crossing at the Shehyni checkpoint.

"The least load is observed in the late evening and early morning hours," the State Border Guard Service reported.

If possible, travelers are advised to choose alternative checkpoints to avoid long waits.

"Border guards are working in an enhanced mode to ensure a comfortable and safe border crossing for all travelers," the report says.

