Ukrainian Navy: Russia keeps two missile carriers in the Black Sea

In the Black Sea, there are enemy ships with "Caliber"-type missiles. The total salvo is up to 12 missiles, and the threat of shelling for Ukraine remains. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04.06.2025, missile carriers with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles were recorded in the Black Sea. Russian ships are also on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the message reads.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 5 ships, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 ships, 1 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. The information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

Ukraine is counting on the assistance of the International Maritime Organization to monitor the ceasefire at sea