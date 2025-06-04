$41.620.09
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
June 3, 06:45 PM

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 33961 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 28415 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 201227 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 158486 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 256209 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129494 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232181 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141720 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143715 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian Navy: Russia keeps two missile carriers in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 252 views

In the waters of the Black Sea, there are enemy ships with Kalibr-type missiles, with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. The threat of shelling for Ukraine remains.

Ukrainian Navy: Russia keeps two missile carriers in the Black Sea

In the Black Sea, there are enemy ships with "Caliber"-type missiles. The total salvo is up to 12 missiles, and the threat of shelling for Ukraine remains. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04.06.2025, missile carriers with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles were recorded in the Black Sea. Russian ships are also on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles

- the message reads.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 5 ships, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 ships, 1 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. The information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

Ukraine is counting on the assistance of the International Maritime Organization to monitor the ceasefire at sea17.03.25, 17:31 • 140188 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
