Ukrainian Navy: Russia keeps three missile carriers of up to 16 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea

Russia has three carrier ships with up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy reported, UNN reports.

"There are 10 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including 3 Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 16 missiles," the Ukrainian Navy reported on Telegram as of 08:00 on January 24.

As noted, there is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov; 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.

