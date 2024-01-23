Gumenyuk: Russia did not launch missiles from the Black Sea during today's attack

Today, during the massive attack, the Russians did not use sea-based missiles. This was reported by the head of the press center of the Joint Forces Operation "South" Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Today, as you saw from the previous Air Force report, there were no sea-based missiles, but there is a fact that the enemy continues to increase the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea - Humeniuk said.

Details

According to Humeniuk, it should be borne in mind that such enemy behavior can be either "a muscle play or a real increase in danger.

Recall

The enemy ship group has been replenished with another submarine missile carrier. The total volley of "Kalibr" is up to 20 missiles.



