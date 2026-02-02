Ukrainian military hit enemy command posts and ammunition depot in occupied territories

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:00 AM • 11156 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 20484 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 48700 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 66211 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 45411 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 47496 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 34343 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51320 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64874 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40511 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.2m/s
64%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talksFebruary 2, 04:01 AM • 20129 views
Epstein Files: Former UK Ambassador Leaves Labour PartyFebruary 2, 04:28 AM • 17404 views
Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to PutinVideoFebruary 2, 05:17 AM • 16045 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 14734 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 19662 views
Publications
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 20065 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 15035 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 77614 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 104980 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 81093 views
Actual people
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 2044 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 3620 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 6926 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 27796 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 38371 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The New York Times

Ukrainian military hit enemy command posts and ammunition depot in occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On the night of February 2, 2026, the Defense Forces launched strikes on enemy targets in the occupied territories. Two command posts and an ammunition depot in the Kurakhivka area were hit, as well as UAV control points in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian military hit enemy command posts and ammunition depot in occupied territories

On the night of February 2, the Defense Forces launched a series of effective strikes on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - hitting enemy command posts and an ammunition depot, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

On the night of February 2, 2026, units of the Defense Forces launched a series of effective strikes on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, in the Kurakhivka area (TOT of Donetsk region), two enemy command posts were hit: regimental and divisional levels. In the same area, a hit was recorded on an ammunition depot that supplied the invaders' units.

- the message says.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a repair base and UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia - General Staff01.02.26, 13:00 • 10185 views

In addition, according to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently hitting UAV control points, which significantly weakens the enemy's capabilities. Hits on such targets were recorded in the areas of Uspenivka and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region.

The losses of the occupiers are being clarified. To be continued! 

- summarized the General Staff.

Ukrainian military hit Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in occupied Crimea27.01.26, 15:53 • 2966 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine