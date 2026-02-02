Ukrainian military hit enemy command posts and ammunition depot in occupied territories

On the night of February 2, the Defense Forces launched a series of effective strikes on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - hitting enemy command posts and an ammunition depot, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

On the night of February 2, 2026, units of the Defense Forces launched a series of effective strikes on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, in the Kurakhivka area (TOT of Donetsk region), two enemy command posts were hit: regimental and divisional levels. In the same area, a hit was recorded on an ammunition depot that supplied the invaders' units.