Ukrainian military hit enemy command posts and ammunition depot in occupied territories
On the night of February 2, 2026, the Defense Forces launched strikes on enemy targets in the occupied territories. Two command posts and an ammunition depot in the Kurakhivka area were hit, as well as UAV control points in Zaporizhzhia.
On the night of February 2, the Defense Forces launched a series of effective strikes on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - hitting enemy command posts and an ammunition depot, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.
On the night of February 2, 2026, units of the Defense Forces launched a series of effective strikes on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, in the Kurakhivka area (TOT of Donetsk region), two enemy command posts were hit: regimental and divisional levels. In the same area, a hit was recorded on an ammunition depot that supplied the invaders' units.
In addition, according to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently hitting UAV control points, which significantly weakens the enemy's capabilities. Hits on such targets were recorded in the areas of Uspenivka and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region.
The losses of the occupiers are being clarified. To be continued!
