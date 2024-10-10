ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Ukrainian film crew comes under Russian fire in Donetsk region

Ukrainian film crew comes under Russian fire in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21538 views

Radio Liberty journalists came under fire while filming in the Bakhmut sector. A correspondent was concussed, two soldiers were lightly wounded, and the cameraman was not injured.

On Thursday, October 10, a Ukrainian Radio Liberty crew came under fire while filming the military in Donetsk region in the Bakhmut direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Radio Liberty". 

Details 

The team of the Donbas Realities project (Radio Liberty), consisting of correspondent Roman Pahulych and cameraman Pavlo Kholodov, filmed the work of FPV operators when the Russian military fired cannon artillery at the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

One of the shells landed near war correspondent Roman Pahulych and the soldiers he was talking to.

As a result, Roman Pahulych sustained a contusion (acubarotrauma), two soldiers were lightly injured, and the cameraman Pavlo Kholodov was not hit by the debris. All the victims were taken to a stabilization center where they received first aid.

Pahulych himself adds that the ballistic protection of the neck area on his body armor was stopped by one of the shell fragments.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on insurance for journalistsworking in the war zone. Media outlets will be able to insure the life, health, and disability of their employees at their own expense or from other sources.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
bakhmutBakhmut

