Ukrainian economy grew by 3.5% in August - Ministry of Economy

In August 2024, Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.5% (±1%) compared to August last year. The main growth drivers are industry, transportation, construction, and domestic trade. For the first eight months of this year, GDP growth is estimated at 3.9% (±1%). These data were released by the Ministry of Economy on September 18, according to UNN.

The main contribution to economic growth came from industry and positive dynamics in transportation, construction, and domestic trade. In addition, in August, for the first time in three months, businesses improved their assessments of their near-term performance. Consumer sentiment also improved for the first time in two months. This is due to minimal “rolling” power outages during the month said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

According to her, the economy grew by 3.9% in the first eight months of 2024. Real GDP growth is expected to reach 3.5% in 2024.

Ukraine's GDP grew by 2.7% in July - Ministry of Economy

At the same time, the shortage of skilled professionals negatively affects business expectations and restrains their economic activity.

Svyrydenko noted that in August, positive trends in the industry were formed due to stable access to electricity for enterprises. Many companies have established direct imports of electricity. She also noted the work of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor and the high investment demand for engineering products and construction materials.

The industrial revival had a positive impact on the transportation sector, with an increase in domestic rail transportation and cargo handling in seaports. In construction, the volume of construction and installation works increased. The main driver of the industry was the restoration of damaged critical infrastructure, major reconstruction and repair of road surfaces in emergency areas.

In 2025, more than 26 percent of GDP will be allocated for Ukraine's defense: how the funds will be distributed

Domestic trade saw an increase in turnover due to higher consumer demand.

Reportedly, the decline in agricultural production was caused by lower harvest volumes of spring crops compared to the previous year. This was influenced by weather conditions during the growing season and plant maturation. However, the positive dynamics in livestock production remained due to stable demand in the domestic market and government support for producers.