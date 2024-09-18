Ukrainian economy grew by 3.5% in August - Ministry of Economy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112348 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115487 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148060 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149563 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141464 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192762 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112285 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182205 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104937 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56432 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 42486 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 84486 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 59719 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56032 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187739 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192764 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182207 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209252 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197749 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147317 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151079 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142133 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158696 views
Actual
Ukrainian economy grew by 3.5% in August - Ministry of Economy

Ukrainian economy grew by 3.5% in August - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12766 views

In August 2024, Ukraine's economy grew by 3.5% year-on-year. The main growth drivers were industry, transportation, construction and domestic trade.

In August 2024, Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.5% (±1%)  compared to August last year. The main growth drivers are industry, transportation, construction, and domestic trade. For the first eight months of this year, GDP growth is estimated at 3.9% (±1%). These data were released by the Ministry of Economy on September 18, according to UNN

The main contribution to economic growth came from industry and positive dynamics in transportation, construction, and domestic trade. In addition, in August, for the first time in three months, businesses improved their assessments of their near-term performance. Consumer sentiment also improved for the first time in two months. This is due to minimal “rolling” power outages during the month

said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

According to her, the economy grew by 3.9% in the first eight months of 2024. Real GDP growth is expected to reach 3.5% in 2024.

Ukraine's GDP grew by 2.7% in July - Ministry of Economy05.09.24, 19:18 • 22756 views

At the same time, the shortage of skilled professionals negatively affects business expectations and restrains their economic activity. 

Svyrydenko noted that in August, positive trends in the industry were formed due to stable access to electricity for enterprises. Many companies have established direct imports of electricity. She also noted the work of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor and the high investment demand for engineering products and construction materials.

The industrial revival had a positive impact on the transportation sector, with an increase in domestic rail transportation and cargo handling in seaports. In construction, the volume of construction and installation works increased. The main driver of the industry was  the restoration of damaged critical infrastructure, major reconstruction and repair of road surfaces in emergency areas.

In 2025, more than 26 percent of GDP will be allocated for Ukraine's defense: how the funds will be distributed14.09.24, 21:10 • 52610 views

Domestic trade saw an increase in turnover due to higher consumer demand.

Reportedly, the decline in agricultural production was caused by lower harvest volumes of spring crops compared to the previous year. This was influenced by weather conditions  during the growing season and plant maturation. However, the positive dynamics in livestock production remained due to stable demand  in the domestic market and government support for producers.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising