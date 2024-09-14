In 2025, more than 26 percent of GDP will be allocated for Ukraine's defense: how the funds will be distributed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114348 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190721 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149397 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150580 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141940 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194544 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183760 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 44274 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 71331 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 71331 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67624 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40770 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 47180 views

03:40 AM • 47180 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190721 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190721 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194544 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194544 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183760 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210740 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199137 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199137 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148133 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148133 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147532 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142774 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142774 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159283 views
In 2025, more than 26 percent of GDP will be allocated for Ukraine's defense: how the funds will be distributed
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 52611 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52611 views

The draft state budget for 2025 allocates UAH 2.2 trillion for national security and defense, which is 26.3% of GDP. The funds will be used to finance the Ministry of Defense, purchase weapons, and other army needs.

The draft State Budget for 2025 allocates UAH 2.2 trillion for national security and defense, which is 26.3% of GDP. The funds will be used to finance the Ministry of Defense, purchase weapons, pay for the military, fuel and lubricants, and other army needs. UNN writes about this with reference to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025".

Details

The draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2025 envisages a total resource for national security and defense of UAH 2,223,042.4 million, which is 26.3% of GDP. Out of this amount, UAH 2,193,042.4 million (including UAH 2,041,837.3 million from the general fund and UAH 151,205.1 million from the special fund) will be allocated to finance the Ministry of Defense and other entities of the security and defense sector.

State guarantees of up to UAH 30,000 million are also provided.

The general fund expenditures will be distributed in the following areas:

  • cash benefits and salaries (with accruals) - UAH 1,152,670.4 million;
  • procurement of fuels and lubricants, supplies and other types of material support - UAH 71,286.9 million;
  • medicines and bandages - UAH 1,777.8 million;
  • food - UAH 40,081.0 million;
  • payment for utilities and energy - UAH 14,111.5 million;
  • creation, purchase, modernization and repair of weapons and military equipment - UAH 574,861.4 million;
  • other expenses - UAH 187,048.3 million.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft state budget for 2025 with revenues of UAH 2 trillion and expenditures of UAH 3.6 trillion. In the draft state budget for 2025 , the subsistence minimum will remain at UAH 2920, and the minimum wage will be UAH 8000. These figures remain unchanged compared to 2024.

State budget for 2025: where and how funds will be spent14.09.24, 16:41 • 233148 views

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomy

