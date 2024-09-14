In 2025, more than 26 percent of GDP will be allocated for Ukraine's defense: how the funds will be distributed

The draft State Budget for 2025 allocates UAH 2.2 trillion for national security and defense, which is 26.3% of GDP. The funds will be used to finance the Ministry of Defense, purchase weapons, pay for the military, fuel and lubricants, and other army needs. UNN writes about this with reference to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025".

Details

The draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2025 envisages a total resource for national security and defense of UAH 2,223,042.4 million, which is 26.3% of GDP. Out of this amount, UAH 2,193,042.4 million (including UAH 2,041,837.3 million from the general fund and UAH 151,205.1 million from the special fund) will be allocated to finance the Ministry of Defense and other entities of the security and defense sector.

State guarantees of up to UAH 30,000 million are also provided.

The general fund expenditures will be distributed in the following areas:

cash benefits and salaries (with accruals) - UAH 1,152,670.4 million;

procurement of fuels and lubricants, supplies and other types of material support - UAH 71,286.9 million;

medicines and bandages - UAH 1,777.8 million;

food - UAH 40,081.0 million;

payment for utilities and energy - UAH 14,111.5 million;

creation, purchase, modernization and repair of weapons and military equipment - UAH 574,861.4 million;

other expenses - UAH 187,048.3 million.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft state budget for 2025 with revenues of UAH 2 trillion and expenditures of UAH 3.6 trillion. In the draft state budget for 2025 , the subsistence minimum will remain at UAH 2920, and the minimum wage will be UAH 8000. These figures remain unchanged compared to 2024.

State budget for 2025: where and how funds will be spent