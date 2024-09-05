Ukraine's GDP grew by 2.7% in July - Ministry of Economy

According to the Ministry of Economy, Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.7% in July this year. This was stated by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's economy continues to demonstrate resilience. According to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, GDP grew by 2.7% in July - Sviridenko said.

According to her, GDP growth was boosted by the early start of the agricultural harvest and the stable operation of the sea corridor.

Svyrydenko also noted that in January-July 2024, the Ministry estimates GDP growth at 4%.

Recall

In August, Ukraine's budget received UAH 386.2 billion in taxes and fees. Additionally, Ukraine received UAH 228.1 billion in international aid, including UAH 160.4 billion from the US and UAH 67.7 billion from the EU.

