In August, the Ministry of Finance raised over UAH 29 billion from the issue of government bonds

Last month , the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 29.1 billion from the issue of government bonds. Military bonds accounted for UAH 6 billion of the total amount of government bonds issued in August 2024. This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Finance, UNN reports.

The agency said that as of September 2, there were more than UAH 1.68 trillion worth of domestic government bonds in circulation.

The largest share is held by commercial banks (43.7%) and the NBU (40.3%). The share of legal entities and individuals is 10.3% and 4%, respectively. The share of non-residents is 1.6%, and the share of territorial communities is 0.04%.

It is noted that there is currently a tendency to increase demand among citizens. Thus, while in early August Ukrainians (individuals) owned government bonds worth UAH 63.7 billion, in early September this amount increased to UAH 67.5 billion.

The weighted average yield of hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds in August amounted to 16.15%.

The refinancing level in January-August 2024 amounted to 146%. For comparison, in the first 8 months of 2023, this figure reached 133% for all currencies.

In total, in January-August 2024, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 318.4 billion in equivalent from the placement of domestic government bonds at auctions. During the martial law period, this amounted to over UAH 1.1 trillion in equivalent.

In August, Ukraine's budget received UAH 386.2 billion in taxes and fees. Additionally, Ukraine received UAH 228.1 billion in international aid, including UAH 160.4 billion from the US and UAH 67.7 billion from the EU.