In August, the Ministry of Finance raised over UAH 29 billion from the issue of government bonds

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117351 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119804 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195230 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151885 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151920 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142547 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185607 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83390 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59475 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37387 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66653 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 43408 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195230 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196707 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185607 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212452 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200643 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149081 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148384 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152520 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159905 views
Actual
In August, the Ministry of Finance raised over UAH 29 billion from the issue of government bonds

In August, the Ministry of Finance raised over UAH 29 billion from the issue of government bonds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15205 views

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 29.1 billion from the issue of government bonds in August 2024. Military bonds amounted to UAH 6 billion, and the weighted average yield on hryvnia domestic government bonds was 16.15%.

Last month , the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 29.1 billion from the issue of government bonds. Military bonds accounted for UAH 6 billion of the total amount of government bonds issued in August 2024. This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Finance, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that as of September 2, there were more than UAH 1.68 trillion worth of domestic government bonds in circulation.

The largest share is held by commercial banks (43.7%) and the NBU (40.3%). The share of legal entities and individuals is 10.3% and 4%, respectively. The share of non-residents is 1.6%, and the share of territorial communities is 0.04%.

It is noted that there is currently a tendency to increase demand among citizens. Thus, while in early August Ukrainians (individuals) owned government bonds worth UAH 63.7 billion, in early September this amount increased to UAH 67.5 billion. 

Military bonds in honor of cities on the Ukrainian coast appeared in Diia app04.09.24, 14:33 • 35542 views

The weighted average yield of hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds in August amounted to 16.15%. 

In August 2024, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 29.1 billion from the issue of government bonds. Military bonds accounted for UAH 6 billion of the total amount of domestic government bonds issued in August 2024

- summarized the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. 

AddendumAddendum

The refinancing level in January-August 2024 amounted to 146%. For comparison, in the first 8 months of 2023, this figure reached 133% for all currencies.

In total, in January-August 2024, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 318.4 billion in equivalent from the placement of domestic government bonds at auctions. During the martial law period, this amounted to over UAH 1.1 trillion in equivalent.

Recall

In August, Ukraine's budget received UAH 386.2 billion in taxes and fees. Additionally, Ukraine received UAH 228.1 billion in international aid, including UAH 160.4 billion from the US and UAH 67.7 billion from the EU.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

Contact us about advertising