Military bonds in honor of cities on the Ukrainian coast appeared in Diia app

Four new military bonds named after Ukrainian cities on the Ukrainian coast have appeared in the "Diia" app, with interest rates ranging from 14.85% to 15.75%, and the funds will be used to support the army and the economy of Ukraine, said Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

"Azure. Dzharylgach. Gurzuf. Sudak. Added 4 military bonds to Diia," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He noted that military bonds are securities and an effective way to support the Ukrainian economy and army. And that bonds with the names of cities on the Ukrainian coast were added to Annex 4:

Azure - rate from 15.10%

Dzharylgach - rate from 15.75%

Gurzuf - rate from 14.90%

Pike perch - rate from 14.85%

"If you buy bonds, you support Ukraine's economy and get your money back with a profit. The funds from the bonds will be used to buy food, drones, logistics, pay the military and doctors, and support the country's economy. And then they will be returned to the eSupport card with a profit. This is a donation to the state that is returned to you. Invest in Ukraine," emphasized Fedorov.

