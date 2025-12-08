Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildings

$42.180.00
December 7, 05:16 PM • 15458 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 28084 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 25901 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 30786 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 54742 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 64209 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 68126 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59402 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61763 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57639 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the EU's plan to ban Russian gas and oil in the European Court of JusticeDecember 7, 09:16 PM • 5688 views
"Constructive, though not easy": Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Americans and shared plans for the weekDecember 7, 09:57 PM • 4904 views
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The GuardianDecember 7, 11:00 PM • 15001 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"02:06 AM • 11564 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war04:16 AM • 11332 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 56172 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 65661 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 77209 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 98577 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 85123 views
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

On the night of December 8, Ukrainian drones attacked Saratov, Engels, Volgograd, Tula, Rostov Oblast, Moscow, and St. Petersburg. Fires broke out in Saratov and Engels, and Russian air defense systems hit residential buildings in Volgograd.

Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildings

On the night of December 8, a number of Russian regions were attacked by Ukrainian drones. This was reported by the head of the Center for Occupation Studies Petro Andryushchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Saratov, Engels, Volgograd, Tula, Rostov Oblast, Moscow, and St. Petersburg came under attack.

In Saratov, local residents reported a fire in the Zavodsky district after the attack, as well as in Engels in the direction of the airfield. It is also reported that a fire broke out in the area of the Saratov oil refinery during the attack.

Relevant photos and videos from Saratov and Engels appeared.

In Volgograd, as a result of an attempt to repel an attack on an industrial zone in the Traktorozavodsky district, Russian air defense struck residential buildings.

In Rostov Oblast, energy infrastructure was attacked in 5 districts at once - Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky, Bokovsky, Millerovsky, and Verkhnedonsky.

Recall

On the night of Monday, December 8, Russia attacked the Okhtyrka community of Sumy Oblast with three attack UAVs. One of the drones hit a high-rise building, and five civilians are in the hospital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukraine