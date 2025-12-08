Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildings

On the night of December 8, a number of Russian regions were attacked by Ukrainian drones. This was reported by the head of the Center for Occupation Studies Petro Andryushchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Saratov, Engels, Volgograd, Tula, Rostov Oblast, Moscow, and St. Petersburg came under attack.

In Saratov, local residents reported a fire in the Zavodsky district after the attack, as well as in Engels in the direction of the airfield. It is also reported that a fire broke out in the area of the Saratov oil refinery during the attack.

Relevant photos and videos from Saratov and Engels appeared.

In Volgograd, as a result of an attempt to repel an attack on an industrial zone in the Traktorozavodsky district, Russian air defense struck residential buildings.

In Rostov Oblast, energy infrastructure was attacked in 5 districts at once - Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky, Bokovsky, Millerovsky, and Verkhnedonsky.

Recall

On the night of Monday, December 8, Russia attacked the Okhtyrka community of Sumy Oblast with three attack UAVs. One of the drones hit a high-rise building, and five civilians are in the hospital.