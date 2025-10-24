$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Ukrainian drone disabled one of Russia's largest oil refineries – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

On October 23, a Ukrainian drone struck the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, halting operations at a key processing unit. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.

Ukrainian drone disabled one of Russia's largest oil refineries – Reuters

The Ryazan oil refinery, the fourth largest in Russia, suspended the operation of a key processing unit after a Ukrainian drone strike on October 23. Two sources in the energy industry told Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

According to them, after the attack, a fire broke out at the enterprise, as a result of which the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit had to be urgently stopped, which provided about a quarter of the plant's total capacity - up to 80 thousand barrels per day.

The Ryazan refinery is owned by Rosneft, which refused to comment on the incident. According to sources, the enterprise continues to operate, but in a limited mode. Some auxiliary facilities, including reforming, vacuum hydrotreating, and catalytic cracking units, are also stopped.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg14.09.25, 03:23 • 46171 view

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the strike on this oil refinery, which is located approximately 180 kilometers from Moscow.

Reuters notes that Kyiv has intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure amid the stagnation of peace talks, which, mediated by US President Donald Trump, have not yielded concrete results.

According to local authorities in Russia, due to drone strikes, several regions are already experiencing a shortage of motor fuel, and energy companies are forced to temporarily reduce production.

General Staff confirms damage to Ryazan oil refinery and enemy ammunition depot in Belgorod region23.10.25, 14:30 • 2670 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Kyiv