Ukrainian drone disabled one of Russia's largest oil refineries – Reuters

The Ryazan oil refinery, the fourth largest in Russia, suspended the operation of a key processing unit after a Ukrainian drone strike on October 23. Two sources in the energy industry told Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

According to them, after the attack, a fire broke out at the enterprise, as a result of which the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit had to be urgently stopped, which provided about a quarter of the plant's total capacity - up to 80 thousand barrels per day.

The Ryazan refinery is owned by Rosneft, which refused to comment on the incident. According to sources, the enterprise continues to operate, but in a limited mode. Some auxiliary facilities, including reforming, vacuum hydrotreating, and catalytic cracking units, are also stopped.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the strike on this oil refinery, which is located approximately 180 kilometers from Moscow.

Reuters notes that Kyiv has intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure amid the stagnation of peace talks, which, mediated by US President Donald Trump, have not yielded concrete results.

According to local authorities in Russia, due to drone strikes, several regions are already experiencing a shortage of motor fuel, and energy companies are forced to temporarily reduce production.

