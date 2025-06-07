Ukrainian Doroshchuk won silver in high jump at the Diamond League stage

Ukrainian high jumper Oleh Doroshchuk became a silver medalist at the Diamond League stage in Rome, writes UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

The fifth stage of the Diamond League season 2025 took place in Rome, within which high jump competitions among men were held. Ukraine was represented at the tournament by Oleh Doroshchuk - for him it was the first start in the summer part of the new competitive season.

Oleh confidently started the competition, flawlessly overcoming heights up to 2.23 m and becoming a leader. At 2.26 m, he became the only one who took the bar on the first attempt, which secured his position among the contenders for the medal. The Ukrainian overcame the height of 2.28 m on the second attempt, and 2.30 m on the first, remaining at the top of the tournament table.

However, the jump of South Korean Woo Sanghyeok became decisive. Although he had difficulties at previous heights, he managed to jump perfectly at 2.32 m - on the first attempt. This became the "golden" jump of the tournament.

The Ukrainian bet on 2.34 m, but did not overcome the bar and won "silver".

Addition

For Oleh Doroshchuk, this is the fourth award at the Diamond League level: he has two silver and two bronze medals in his asset.