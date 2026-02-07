Ukrainian detained in Poland for attempting to transport a group of illegal migrants

Polish border guards, together with representatives of the Territorial Defense Forces, conducted a successful operation in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, detaining the organizer of an illegal transfer. Near the village of Sadzawki, law enforcement officers discovered a group of 12 foreigners who had illegally crossed the border, and a Ukrainian driver who was supposed to provide their further transportation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Polish law enforcement officers.

The illegal foreigners were discovered approximately one kilometer from the state border. According to the Polish border service, the migrants entered Poland from Lithuania. The driver, who was waiting for the group to take them deeper into the country, was detained directly at the scene.

A bus with German license plates was waiting for them nearby. The driver, a Ukrainian citizen, was detained — officially confirmed by representatives of the border agency.

The use of a vehicle with foreign registration is a typical sign of organized schemes for smuggling people across the territory of the European Union.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting the necessary investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the offense. The Ukrainian who was driving the bus faces severe criminal liability for assisting in the illegal transfer of persons across the state border.

