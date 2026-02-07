Ukrainian detained in Poland for attempting to transport a group of illegal migrants

$43.140.00
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
10:29 AM • 10286 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 11460 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 16563 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 30112 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 43697 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 38263 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 30632 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 41928 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15973 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 19742 views
Train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region delayed due to Russian attacksFebruary 7, 07:07 AM • 10174 views
Russian attack on Rivne region: houses and infrastructure damaged, two people injuredFebruary 7, 07:23 AM • 7174 views
Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attackedFebruary 7, 07:29 AM • 7436 views
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - UkrenergoFebruary 7, 08:31 AM • 12461 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 19833 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 41930 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 38183 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 40308 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 51807 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 12873 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 27031 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 29439 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 38413 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 41501 views
Ukrainian detained in Poland for attempting to transport a group of illegal migrants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Polish border guards detained a Ukrainian who attempted to transport 12 illegal migrants from Lithuania. The driver was waiting for the group near the village of Sadzawki in a bus with German license plates.

Ukrainian detained in Poland for attempting to transport a group of illegal migrants

Polish border guards, together with representatives of the Territorial Defense Forces, conducted a successful operation in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, detaining the organizer of an illegal transfer. Near the village of Sadzawki, law enforcement officers discovered a group of 12 foreigners who had illegally crossed the border, and a Ukrainian driver who was supposed to provide their further transportation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Polish law enforcement officers.

Details

The illegal foreigners were discovered approximately one kilometer from the state border. According to the Polish border service, the migrants entered Poland from Lithuania. The driver, who was waiting for the group to take them deeper into the country, was detained directly at the scene.

Poland supported the extradition to Ukraine of a Russian archaeologist detained for working in occupied Crimea08.01.26, 18:27 • 4779 views

A bus with German license plates was waiting for them nearby. The driver, a Ukrainian citizen, was detained

— officially confirmed by representatives of the border agency.

The use of a vehicle with foreign registration is a typical sign of organized schemes for smuggling people across the territory of the European Union.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting the necessary investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the offense. The Ukrainian who was driving the bus faces severe criminal liability for assisting in the illegal transfer of persons across the state border.

In Poland, defendants in the explosive parcel case face life imprisonment16.01.26, 22:39 • 4088 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
European Union
Lithuania
Germany
Poland