Ukrainian delegation began work in Geneva - Yermak

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has begun work on peace talks in Geneva. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Yermak reported on meetings with national security advisors to the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany: Jonathan Powell, Emmanuel Bonne, and Günter Sautter.

The next meeting is with the US delegation. We are very constructively minded. In general, a series of meetings in various formats are planned for today. - stated the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian advisors will work in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives from the US, UK, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on a revised peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

UNN also reported that the US opposes the participation of European diplomats in today's talks in Switzerland on Ukraine's peace plan.