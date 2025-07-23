Ukrainian delegation has already started working in Turkey - source

A delegation from Ukraine has arrived in Turkey for negotiations with Russia, UNN reports, citing a source.

Details

According to the source, a delegation from Ukraine has arrived in Turkey for negotiations with Russia and has already begun working.

Addition

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will take place around 7 PM, according to sources.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the next meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul is planned for Wednesday, July 23. The head of state added that the Ukrainian delegation would be led by the head of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.