Ukrainian delegation has already started working in Turkey - source
The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Turkey for negotiations with Russia, which will begin around 7:00 PM. The meeting in Istanbul is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, under the leadership of Rustem Umerov.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the next meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul is planned for Wednesday, July 23. The head of state added that the Ukrainian delegation would be led by the head of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.