Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami

03:17 PM • 322 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
11:44 AM • 6276 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 12386 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 16086 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 25983 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 36132 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 29358 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 26383 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23332 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17849 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Popular news
"Your work goes unnoticed by most": Syrskyi congratulated the radio-technical troops on their professional holidayNovember 30, 06:31 AM • 3798 views
Turkey unable to tow damaged tanker KAIROS: massive oil spill reportedPhotoNovember 30, 08:42 AM • 5756 views
The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the warNovember 30, 09:03 AM • 6928 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to Moscow09:40 AM • 11175 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideo10:31 AM • 8564 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 29229 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 76723 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 60564 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 68779 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 67188 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 40385 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 57531 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 76978 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 108515 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami for negotiations with the United States. Territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine are being discussed within the framework of the American peace plan.

Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Miami and is already beginning important negotiations on the situation in Ukraine. This was reported by journalist Alex Raufoglu on social networks, UNN reports.

Details

He published a video of the Ukrainian delegation's arrival.

Further information on the progress of the negotiations is expected shortly.

Additionally

At a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the US wants to approve two key unresolved issues in the American peace plan - regarding territories and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Recall

US and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation heads to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on an updated peace plan.

Alla Kiosak

