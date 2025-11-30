Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Miami and is already beginning important negotiations on the situation in Ukraine. This was reported by journalist Alex Raufoglu on social networks, UNN reports.

Details

He published a video of the Ukrainian delegation's arrival.

Further information on the progress of the negotiations is expected shortly.

Additionally

At a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the US wants to approve two key unresolved issues in the American peace plan - regarding territories and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Recall

US and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation heads to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on an updated peace plan.