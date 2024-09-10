Ukrainian Defense Forces stop 41 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

There were 167 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 41 enemy assault attacks. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 10, UNN reports .

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 97 air strikes, including 130 drones. In addition, they fired 4,916 times, 195 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, and also destroyed five artillery systems.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In Kupyansk sector, 12 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault towards Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to advance near eight different localities. They focused on Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Hryhorivka and Makiivka.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian defenders also repelled 14 Russian assaults near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice, near Bila Hora.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovske sector , our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroyitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 46 attacks. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Ukrayinske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where six, seven, 15 and 12 combat engagements took place respectively.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy made nine attacks on our positions near Zolota Niva, Shakhtarske and Vuhledar. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In Orikhivsk sector, the occupants tried to drive the units of the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky - a total of three attacks were conducted. Terrorists used about a dozen guided aerial bombs and up to a hundred rocket-propelled grenades for the air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , Russian invaders attacked our positions nine times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Over the day, the invaders lost 1380 troops and significant equipment