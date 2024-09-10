Ukrainian Defense Forces stop 41 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Ukrainian Defense Forces stop 41 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

Ukrainian Defense Forces stop 41 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105067 views

There were 167 combat engagements over the last day. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 41 attacks, most of them near Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka. The enemy launched 4 missile and 97 air strikes, making 4916 attacks.

There were 167 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 41 enemy assault attacks. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 10, UNN reports

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 97 air strikes, including 130 drones. In addition, they fired 4,916 times, 195 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, and also destroyed five artillery systems.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In Kupyansk sector, 12 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault towards Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to advance near eight different localities. They focused on Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Hryhorivka and Makiivka.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian defenders also repelled 14 Russian assaults near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice, near Bila Hora.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovske sector , our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroyitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 46 attacks. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Ukrayinske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where six, seven, 15 and 12 combat engagements took place respectively.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy made nine attacks on our positions near Zolota Niva, Shakhtarske and Vuhledar. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In Orikhivsk sector, the occupants tried to drive the units of the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky - a total of three attacks were conducted. Terrorists used about a dozen guided aerial bombs and up to a hundred rocket-propelled grenades for the air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , Russian invaders attacked our positions nine times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Over the day, the invaders lost 1380 troops and significant equipment10.09.24, 07:48 • 29904 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

