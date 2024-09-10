Over the day, the invaders lost 1380 troops and significant equipment

Terrorists have lost 1380 soldiers over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/10/24:

- Personnel: 627790 (+1380).

- Tanks: 8640 (+1).

- Armored combat vehicles: 16925 (+19).

- Artillery systems: 17880 (+50).

- RSVP: 1180.

- Air defense means: 942.

- Airplanes: 368.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14933 (+36).

- Cruise missiles: 2591.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24330 (+68).

- Special equipment: 3053 (+4).