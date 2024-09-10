ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118429 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197384 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152987 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152597 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142799 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197880 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112417 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90588 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66880 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46263 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74894 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52705 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197880 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213453 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201594 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9056 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149688 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148941 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153036 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143967 views
Over the day, the invaders lost 1380 troops and significant equipment

Over the day, the invaders lost 1380 troops and significant equipment

 • 29904 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the occupiers' losses over the day. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the war have amounted to 627790 people, 8640 tanks, 16925 infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment.

Terrorists have lost 1380 soldiers over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/10/24:

- Personnel: 627790 (+1380).

- Tanks: 8640 (+1).

- Armored combat vehicles: 16925 (+19).

- Artillery systems: 17880 (+50).

- RSVP: 1180.

- Air defense means: 942.

- Airplanes: 368.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14933 (+36).

- Cruise missiles: 2591.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24330 (+68).

- Special equipment: 3053 (+4).

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual

-  General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Julia Kotwicka

War

