Over the day, the invaders lost 1380 troops and significant equipment
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the occupiers' losses over the day. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the war have amounted to 627790 people, 8640 tanks, 16925 infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment.
Terrorists have lost 1380 soldiers over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/10/24:
- Personnel: 627790 (+1380).
- Tanks: 8640 (+1).
- Armored combat vehicles: 16925 (+19).
- Artillery systems: 17880 (+50).
- RSVP: 1180.
- Air defense means: 942.
- Airplanes: 368.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14933 (+36).
- Cruise missiles: 2591.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24330 (+68).
- Special equipment: 3053 (+4).
Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual