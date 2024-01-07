Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 45 enemy attacks in key frontline areas

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 3758 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 9880 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 15434 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108306 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116299 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147412 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142585 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179094 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172761 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287460 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 51497 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 55743 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 65754 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 91716 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 54796 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 3758 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108306 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287460 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254306 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239309 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 91721 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147413 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108424 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108301 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124296 views
Actual
Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 45 enemy attacks in key frontline areas

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 45 enemy attacks in key frontline areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37600 views

Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks in key areas, with particularly intense fighting in Avdiivka and Bakhmut; the enemy launched air and missile strikes.

Almost fifty combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian frontline over the past day. According to the General Staff, the hottest areas remain Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this in a morning report , UNN reported .

Over the last day, 45 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 84 air strikes, fired 50 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- said the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector. In particular, in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

Fierce fighting is taking place in the Avdiivka sector where the enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 16 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. Nine combat engagements took place there.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks west of Verbove, Robotyne and south of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 18 unsuccessful assault attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces.

Optional

The General Staff spokesman also clarified that last night the invaders launched 28 Shahed-136/131 UAVs and 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles toward Ukraine. Our air defense destroyed 21 attack drones.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 enemy attack drones overnight07.01.24, 07:42 • 32489 views

Air strikes were carried out in: Oleksandrivka, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Chuhunivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Serebryanske Forestry in Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne, New York, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske in Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhya Oblast; Zmiivka in Kherson Oblast.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Another 800 plus occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses06.01.24, 07:36 • 42277 views

At the same time, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 19 strikes on enemy positions and one on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile and artillery units also targeted the occupiers. Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed 4 areas of personnel concentration, 2 control points, an ammunition depot, 3 artillery pieces, an air defense radar station and 4 enemy air defense facilities.

The enemy tried to attack in several directions: situation at the front from the General Staff07.01.24, 07:53 • 34430 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

Contact us about advertising