Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 45 enemy attacks in key frontline areas

Almost fifty combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian frontline over the past day. According to the General Staff, the hottest areas remain Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this in a morning report , UNN reported .

Over the last day, 45 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 84 air strikes, fired 50 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. - said the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector. In particular, in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

Fierce fighting is taking place in the Avdiivka sector where the enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 16 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. Nine combat engagements took place there.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks west of Verbove, Robotyne and south of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 18 unsuccessful assault attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces.

Optional

The General Staff spokesman also clarified that last night the invaders launched 28 Shahed-136/131 UAVs and 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles toward Ukraine. Our air defense destroyed 21 attack drones.

Air strikes were carried out in: Oleksandrivka, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Chuhunivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Serebryanske Forestry in Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne, New York, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske in Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhya Oblast; Zmiivka in Kherson Oblast.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

At the same time, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 19 strikes on enemy positions and one on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile and artillery units also targeted the occupiers. Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed 4 areas of personnel concentration, 2 control points, an ammunition depot, 3 artillery pieces, an air defense radar station and 4 enemy air defense facilities.

