The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 353,190 people, 5,858 tanks and hundreds of units of of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, according to UNN .

Details

Total combat losses of the enemy of the enemy from February 24, 22 to December 24, 23 were approximately:

personnel - about about 353,190 (+800) people,

tanks - 5858 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10888 (+17) units,

of artillery systems - 8314 (+28) units,

MLRS - 932 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 611 (+0) units,

aircraft - 327 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVS operational and tactical level - 6404 (+20),

cruise missiles - 1614 (+1),

ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11022 (+27) units,

special equipment - 1229 (+6).

