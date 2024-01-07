Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 enemy attack drones overnight

On the night of January 7, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 28 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The Air Defense Forces destroyed 21 of them. UNN reports this with reference to the report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On the night of January 7, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 28 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area and three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region.

The main areas of attack are the south and east.

21 enemy UAVs were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces," the statement said.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

"Air defense was operating within Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions," the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Ukraine needs to constantly replenish air defense stocks - Air Force spokesman