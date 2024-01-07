Ukraine needs to constantly replenish air defense stocks - Air Force spokesman

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, said that there is a shortage of missiles for air defense forces in Ukraine. But everything is being done to ensure that the stocks are constantly replenished, UNN reports citing a telethon.

"Of course, with the intensity of the fighting that we had on December 29 and January 2, we will need more missiles. Mobile firing groups will not be able to shoot down cruise or ballistic missiles, which Petriot has to intercept these missiles. Of course, we have always had a deficit, and we will always have a deficit. Russia is attacking with a huge number of airborne weapons, including drones - sometimes up to a hundred in a day, and so on - and missiles. Therefore, of course, our military and political leadership is asking our partners to replenish stocks to repel air attacks. We can't keep a large number of missiles in Ukraine at some sites, because the enemy will find out that Russian intelligence is not going anywhere and is grabbing collaborators in Ukraine. And so we need to constantly replenish those missiles (stockpiles - ed.) that we spend. This topic is very acute now," Ihnat said.

He emphasized that everything is being done to ensure that Ukraine is protected.

