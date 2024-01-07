The enemy tried to attack in several directions: situation at the front from the General Staff

Over the last day, 45 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 84 air strikes, fired 50 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Yesterday, Russian occupants once again attacked Ukraine using 22 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukraine's air defense destroyed 19 attack drones.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region.

The occupants did not launch any offensive (assault) actions in the Liman sector.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria self-propelled artillery system in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 16 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Maryinka sector, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled nine attacks.

The occupants did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk sector.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks west of Verbove, Robotyne and south of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to expand their foothold. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 18 unsuccessful assault actions against the positions of the Defense Forces.

"Over the last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 19 areas of personnel concentration and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

The missile troops hit 4 areas of personnel concentration, 2 control points, an ammunition depot, 3 artillery pieces, an air defense radar station and 4 enemy air defense facilities," the General Staff said in a statement.