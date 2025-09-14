Over 50 enemy UAVs suppressed by Ukrainian defenders

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 29129 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 63141 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 65153 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 55098 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 66088 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 38190 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 65702 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 63138 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38546 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37579 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic ChurchSeptember 13, 10:20 PM • 9372 views
Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – ShmyhalPhotoSeptember 13, 11:50 PM • 6866 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - BloombergSeptember 14, 12:23 AM • 24477 views
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat02:31 AM • 12922 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fireVideo04:31 AM • 3968 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 65153 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 41690 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 41919 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 65702 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 39705 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 17233 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 63138 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 50255 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 98175 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 58327 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Bild
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Over 50 enemy UAVs suppressed by Ukrainian defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

On the night of September 14, Ukrainian military repelled an aerial attack, shooting down or suppressing 52 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types. There was also an attack by an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, with a missile hit and 6 attack UAVs recorded.

Over 50 enemy UAVs suppressed by Ukrainian defenders

The enemy attacked from various directions with Shahed, Gerbera, and other drones, and in addition, the occupiers also launched an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Another air attack by the Russian invaders on the night of September 14 (from 9:00 PM on September 13) was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

52 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types were shot down/suppressed in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

- the report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.

The report states that the Russian Armed Forces also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

A missile hit and 6 attack UAVs were recorded at 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations.

- the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs

Recall

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine