Over 50 enemy UAVs suppressed by Ukrainian defenders

The enemy attacked from various directions with Shahed, Gerbera, and other drones, and in addition, the occupiers also launched an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another air attack by the Russian invaders on the night of September 14 (from 9:00 PM on September 13) was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

52 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types were shot down/suppressed in the north, south, east, and center of the country.