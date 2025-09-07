Ukrainian defenders repelled 118 combat engagements in a day - General Staff

$41.350.00
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 20123 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 33983 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 52652 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 67406 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 99076 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 82558 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52615 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56720 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 78558 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusives
Svyrydenko showed the consequences of Russia's morning attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building
Macron reacted to today's Russian attack on Ukraine
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 99076 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 78558 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Ukrainian defenders repelled 118 combat engagements in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On September 7, Ukrainian defenders repelled 118 combat engagements, inflicting fire damage on the enemy. Russian troops carried out 3 missile and 50 air strikes, using 16 missiles and 88 guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 118 combat engagements in a day - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them. In total, since the beginning of September 7, there have been 118 combat engagements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russian forces launched three missile and 50 air strikes, using 16 missiles and dropping 88 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2362 kamikaze drones and carried out 3365 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine assault actions of the occupiers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 12 times in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the area of Kupyansk and in the direction of Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Hrekivka, Serednye, and in the direction of Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Yampil and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Stupochky and Minkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians launched seven offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 16 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, and in the direction of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Filiia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by the invaders in the area of Plavni and towards Stepnohirsk and Novodanylivka. Novopavlivka and Shcherbaky were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The aggressor's aviation carried out an air strike in the area of the settlement of Antonivka.

Ukrainian SOF and partisans destroyed a key facility at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai07.09.25, 18:48 • 3242 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Siversk
Ukraine
Kupyansk