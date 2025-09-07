Ukrainian defenders repelled 118 combat engagements in a day - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them. In total, since the beginning of September 7, there have been 118 combat engagements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russian forces launched three missile and 50 air strikes, using 16 missiles and dropping 88 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2362 kamikaze drones and carried out 3365 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine assault actions of the occupiers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 12 times in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the area of Kupyansk and in the direction of Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Hrekivka, Serednye, and in the direction of Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Yampil and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Stupochky and Minkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians launched seven offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 16 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, and in the direction of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Filiia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by the invaders in the area of Plavni and towards Stepnohirsk and Novodanylivka. Novopavlivka and Shcherbaky were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The aggressor's aviation carried out an air strike in the area of the settlement of Antonivka.

