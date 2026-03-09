Ukrainian defenders completely defeated the occupiers' armored group in the Huliaipole direction

$43.730.0850.540.36
06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia is massively importing migrants from Central Asia to the temporarily occupied territories and recruiting them into the army - CNSMarch 8, 10:19 PM • 16988 views
Starmer held talks with Trump after the US President's statement about Britain being "unnecessary"March 8, 10:56 PM • 8620 views
Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of UkraineMarch 9, 12:53 AM • 23930 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiative03:17 AM • 17595 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 10450 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 73935 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 86893 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 91474 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 121033 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 82961 views
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
United States
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
White House
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 684 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 2678 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 26446 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 33683 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 35640 views
Technology
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Social network
9K720 Iskander

Ukrainian defenders completely defeated the occupiers' armored group in the Huliaipole direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

Defense forces destroyed an enemy tank, armored combat vehicle, and quad bikes on the route to Malynivka. All enemy paratroopers were eliminated by pinpoint drone strikes.

Ukrainian defenders completely defeated the occupiers' armored group in the Huliaipole direction

Fighters of the "Birds of Magyar" unit, together with comrades from other brigades of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, successfully eliminated an enemy convoy that tried to break through Ukrainian positions on March 8. Russian marines from the 40th separate brigade, after an unsuccessful attempt at an infantry assault the day before, decided to use armored vehicles, but suffered a crushing defeat. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy group, consisting of a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and two quad bikes with troops, was moving along the route Malynivka – Zelenyi Hai – Huliaipole. Operators of the 414th separate unmanned systems brigade "Birds of Magyar" timely detected the movement of the occupiers and coordinated the strikes. Drone pilots of the 225th separate assault regiment and the 5th separate assault Kyiv brigade promptly joined in the destruction of the equipment.

All enemy armored vehicles were burned by direct hits from drones on the approaches to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian paratroopers who managed to survive the explosions tried to find shelter among residential buildings, but were finally eliminated by pinpoint air strikes.

Birds of Magyar destroyed Tor SAM system and Zhitel electronic warfare complex during a night hunt08.03.26, 18:42 • 5022 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine