Fighters of the "Birds of Magyar" unit, together with comrades from other brigades of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, successfully eliminated an enemy convoy that tried to break through Ukrainian positions on March 8. Russian marines from the 40th separate brigade, after an unsuccessful attempt at an infantry assault the day before, decided to use armored vehicles, but suffered a crushing defeat. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy group, consisting of a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and two quad bikes with troops, was moving along the route Malynivka – Zelenyi Hai – Huliaipole. Operators of the 414th separate unmanned systems brigade "Birds of Magyar" timely detected the movement of the occupiers and coordinated the strikes. Drone pilots of the 225th separate assault regiment and the 5th separate assault Kyiv brigade promptly joined in the destruction of the equipment.

All enemy armored vehicles were burned by direct hits from drones on the approaches to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian paratroopers who managed to survive the explosions tried to find shelter among residential buildings, but were finally eliminated by pinpoint air strikes.

