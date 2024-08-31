Ukrainian cyclist wins silver at the 2024 Paralympics

Yegor Dementiev won the first medal for Ukraine in the cycling track at the 2024 Paralympics, taking second place in the individual cycling track race in the C5 class. Reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport and TG channel of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Ukrainian cyclist Yegor Dementiev won silver in track cycling at the 2024 Paralympics. The athlete won a silver medal in the individual 4000-meter pursuit in the C5 class.

This is the first medal for Ukraine in cycling at the 2024 Paralympics.

For Yegor Dementiev, the 2024 Paralympics will be the fourth in his career. In London 2012, he became a two-time champion, winning gold in the road race and the time trial. He also won gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics - reports the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

To recap

