Despite the war, closed skies, and extremely difficult conditions for the aviation industry, Ukrainian companies are not only surviving but also securing international contracts. A striking example is the participation of the Ukrainian Antonov AN-32P firefighting aircraft in extinguishing large-scale forest fires in Montenegro, as reported by UNN.

The aircraft, operated by the Ukrainian company "XENA" – the world's only commercial operator of the AN-32P – arrived in Montenegro following an agreement between the country's Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The fire-hazardous season in the region is in full swing, and the involvement of the Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft significantly strengthened the state's capabilities in combating the elements. As reported by Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajić on his "X" social media page, all costs for the operation, including fuel and expenses for the Ukrainian crew's work and firefighting, were covered by the UAE.

The fact that the UAE authorities chose the AN-32P of the Ukrainian company "XENA" for this mission is no coincidence. The aircraft has advantages over others: it can drop up to 8,000 liters of water in one pass and cover an area of up to 35 by 160 meters in a single drop or 20 by 300 meters in successive drops, operating at an altitude of 40 meters at a speed of 250–260 km/h, which makes it extremely effective for fighting fires in mountainous areas. And thanks to quick refueling, it can deliver up to 32,000 liters of water per hour.

Efficiency is ensured not only by technology but also by the "XENA" team. The vast majority of them are former military personnel with over 20 years of experience. They know how to work in difficult conditions: strong gusts of wind in the mountains, high temperatures, and intense flight schedules. During peak firefighting periods, "XENA" crews perform up to 10-12 missions per day, requiring maximum endurance and concentration.

Recall

Ukrainian aviation is going through difficult times. From January 1, 2025, enterprises lost state tax benefits: exemption from income tax, VAT, land tax, and customs duties on imported components. These mechanisms, during the war, allowed for production modernization, launching new projects, and preserving jobs.

Despite this, as the example of "XENA" shows, Ukrainian aviation continues to compete internationally and demonstrates unique capabilities that deserve long-term state support.

Moreover, "XENA", founded in 2019, was the first company in Ukraine to launch commercial operations using the AN-32P. It already has international experience: in Turkey alone, "XENA" crews performed over 900 flights and dropped over 7 million liters of water.

And the deployment of the Ukrainian "firefighter" aircraft in Montenegro is not just an example of effective international cooperation between three states: Ukraine, Montenegro, and the UAE. It is also a demonstration that even during wartime, the Ukrainian aviation industry is capable of competing at a global level, offering unique technologies and highly qualified specialists.