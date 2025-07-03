Ukrainian company to launch UAV production in Britain

The British Army will be replenished with the first-class domestic Raybird drone produced by the Ukrainian company Skyeton. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Skyeton website.

Details

Ukrainian company Skyeton, specializing in the development and production of unmanned aerial systems, announced the creation of a joint venture with the British company Prevail Partners.

The new enterprise is called Skyeton Prevail Solutions and will focus on accelerating serial production, supply, and integration of the unmanned system into the units of the British Armed Forces.

Prevail has been present in Ukraine even before the Russian invasion, and during this time we have witnessed extraordinary innovations in the field of unmanned technologies. We have identified Raybird as a world-class aircraft with capabilities significantly superior to other Class 1 UAVs. Therefore, we decided to create a joint venture with Skyeton to produce Raybird in the UK, facilitate its integration into NATO and UK combat operations and maritime security, and thus respond to the challenges outlined in the Strategic Defence Review. - noted Justin Hedges, OBE, Chairman of the Board of Prevail Partners.

It is noted that central attention will be paid to the production of the Raybird unmanned aerial complex, which has performed thousands of combat sorties in Ukraine and demonstrated an "extremely low level of aircraft losses."

Raybird belongs to Class I according to NATO standards and has a design that allows changing the payload without using special tools.

Among the drone's payload options:

cameras with enhanced target detection capabilities;

high-resolution optics for reconnaissance;

synthetic aperture radar (SAR) for imaging in darkness or adverse weather conditions;

radio frequency locators.

The company reported that the Raybird drone is in high demand among combat units due to its effective task performance, resistance to external influences, and minimal risk to operators.

According to the company, the Ukrainian-British enterprise will scale up Raybird production in the UK with its subsequent use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the British Army, and the Armed Forces of other partner countries.

Recall

Ukraine and Great Britain agreed on joint drone production, the financing of which for the first three years will be provided by the British side. The produced drones will be directed to the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the war, and after its end will be distributed among the countries.

Ukraine is preparing to launch the Defence City joint weapons production program with international partners by September. The program includes 21 initiatives for localizing production in Ukraine and up to 10 projects abroad, including in Denmark and Great Britain.

