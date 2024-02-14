Ukrainian Chumachenko wins high jump competition in Belgrade

Ukrainian athlete Yulia Chumachenko won the Silver category at the World Athletics Tour in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Our athlete was the only one among the participants to conquer 1.90 meters, doing so on her first attempt. With this result, she won the competition.

Panayioti Dosi from Greece won the silver medal and Hungarian Fedra Fekete took the bronze, both athletes scored 1.88.

The 29-year-old Chumachenko's personal best is 1.94 meters.

Belgrade Indoor Meeting - Belgrade, Serbia

High jump, women

1. Julia Chumachenko (Ukraine) - 1.90 m

2. Panagiota Dosi (Greece) - 1.88 m

3. Fedra Fekete (Hungary) - 1.88 m.

