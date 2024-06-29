Ukrainian cheerleaders win the first ever license for the 2025 World Games

Ukrainian cheerleaders have won the first ever license for the 2025 World Games. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian cheerleaders have won the first license in the country's history to participate in the 2025 World Games to be held in Chengdu, China.

At the European Championships held in Oslo Fjord (Norway), Anastasia Maloshenko and Yelyzaveta Timofeeva triumphantly won the Pom Doubles (adults) category, defending their last year's title of continental champions.

In the Pom Doubles (juniors) category, Daria Repey and Arina Pinchuk became European champions for the second time in a row.

In addition, Kateryna Dogareva and Daria Repey won the European Championship in the Hip Hop Doubles (juniors) category.

