Ukrainian businesses are experiencing a severe shortage of personnel due to the war and emigration

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 2710 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 16012 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 25250 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 23184 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 35056 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 73023 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 48979 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39102 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34038 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59702 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
100%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 11328 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 13480 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 19396 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 16794 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 13235 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 16849 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 33651 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 43109 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 41393 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 42307 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 50410 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 52650 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 108079 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 82207 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 98082 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Truth Social
Fox News

Ukrainian businesses are experiencing a severe shortage of personnel due to the war and emigration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Ukrainian businesses are experiencing significant pressure due to the war.

Ukrainian businesses are experiencing a severe shortage of personnel due to the war and emigration

Ukrainian business continues to experience severe pressure due to the war, destruction of enterprises, and large-scale migration of the population. Despite the ability to adapt to crisis conditions, personnel shortages remain one of the most acute problems for companies. According to forecasts, the shortage of specialists will only increase in the coming years, especially in manufacturing and technical specialties.

"The personnel problem today is indeed one of the most acute for businesses in all areas. Many men and women have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces, but a large number have also gone abroad. No matter what innovative technologies you try to apply, the availability of qualified personnel remains crucial for the functioning of an enterprise," said Serhiy Sydoruk, CEO of "Unik Trade," in an interview with focus.ua.

According to him, the consequences of youth emigration could become one of the most serious problems after the active phase of the war ends. "Regarding the emigration of young people, in my opinion, this is not so much a problem of today as a challenge for the future. It is important to create conditions under which people will want to return to the country to potentially restore the personnel balance," emphasized Serhiy Sydoruk.

At "Unik Trade," the company is trying to respond to the personnel crisis through greater involvement of women, work with veterans, and cooperation with educational institutions. "We are attracting women to positions traditionally considered 'male' – in logistics, warehouses, and the vehicle fleet. It turned out that they not only cope with the work but in some cases are even more effective," said the company's CEO.

In addition, the company is developing an internal system of personnel reserve and retraining, cooperating with educational institutions, and attracting young specialists, forming its own system of personnel training.

"Today, it is necessary to do everything possible to adapt the people who remain, to train, support, and educate new personnel so that businesses can function even in difficult conditions. Based on our internal system of development and advanced training, we are forming a sustainable personnel reserve, and in 2025, about 50% of vacancies were filled precisely through the internal reserve," Serhiy Sydoruk.

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine