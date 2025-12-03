Ukrainian businesses are experiencing a severe shortage of personnel due to the war and emigration

Ukrainian business continues to experience severe pressure due to the war, destruction of enterprises, and large-scale migration of the population. Despite the ability to adapt to crisis conditions, personnel shortages remain one of the most acute problems for companies. According to forecasts, the shortage of specialists will only increase in the coming years, especially in manufacturing and technical specialties.

"The personnel problem today is indeed one of the most acute for businesses in all areas. Many men and women have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces, but a large number have also gone abroad. No matter what innovative technologies you try to apply, the availability of qualified personnel remains crucial for the functioning of an enterprise," said Serhiy Sydoruk, CEO of "Unik Trade," in an interview with focus.ua.

According to him, the consequences of youth emigration could become one of the most serious problems after the active phase of the war ends. "Regarding the emigration of young people, in my opinion, this is not so much a problem of today as a challenge for the future. It is important to create conditions under which people will want to return to the country to potentially restore the personnel balance," emphasized Serhiy Sydoruk.

At "Unik Trade," the company is trying to respond to the personnel crisis through greater involvement of women, work with veterans, and cooperation with educational institutions. "We are attracting women to positions traditionally considered 'male' – in logistics, warehouses, and the vehicle fleet. It turned out that they not only cope with the work but in some cases are even more effective," said the company's CEO.

In addition, the company is developing an internal system of personnel reserve and retraining, cooperating with educational institutions, and attracting young specialists, forming its own system of personnel training.

"Today, it is necessary to do everything possible to adapt the people who remain, to train, support, and educate new personnel so that businesses can function even in difficult conditions. Based on our internal system of development and advanced training, we are forming a sustainable personnel reserve, and in 2025, about 50% of vacancies were filled precisely through the internal reserve," Serhiy Sydoruk.