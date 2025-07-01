Ukrainian boxer Vladislav Karpachov was brutally murdered in Donetsk region

$41.780.14
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 13778 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
01:57 PM • 40866 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
12:51 PM • 42863 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100567 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 59781 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
July 1, 08:13 AM • 60546 views
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 154037 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129160 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 59790 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116000 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Погода
+19°
4m/s
55%
748mm
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 63053 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 68622 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 62895 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 54283 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 35818 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 26343 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 36709 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 55197 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100567 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 154037 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K03:11 PM • 9854 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 63529 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 69195 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 101709 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 129845 views
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Ukrainian boxer Vladislav Karpachov was brutally murdered in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1359 views

Ukrainian boxer Vladyslav Karpachov was brutally murdered in the village of Hryshyne, Donetsk region. His Toyota Camry car disappeared after the crime; law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Ukrainian boxer Vladislav Karpachov was brutally murdered in Donetsk region

In Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian boxer Vladyslav Karpachov died as a result of a brutal murder that occurred in the village of Hryshyne. This was reported by the Boxing Federation of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine reports with deep sadness: on June 26, 2025, Vladyslav Karpachov, a talented boxer and representative of our large sports family, died as a result of a brutal murder that occurred in the village of Hryshyne, Donetsk Oblast.

- the message states.

It is reported that together with his family, he became a victim of a crime that caused a painful and unspeakable loss for the entire boxing community.

Currently, the circumstances of the incident have not been fully clarified - it is known that after the crime, Vladyslav's personal car disappeared: a Toyota Camry (AN1070RA). Law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions and search measures to identify the perpetrators.

- the message states.

For reference

In 2016, Vladyslav Karpachov won "bronze" at the Ukrainian Boxing Championship among youth. 

Vladyslav competed in the 64 kg weight category, where in previous fights he defeated Andriy Solomka from Sumy Oblast and Roman Patratiy from Vinnytsia Oblast. In the semifinals, the boxer lost to Dmytro Sambura from Mykolaiv region and, thus, took the third step of the podium.

Addition

In the Israeli city of Bat Yam, a farewell ceremony was held for five Ukrainians who died on June 14 from an Iranian missile strike. All victims were members of the same family, among them two children aged 8 and 10.

SportsCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
