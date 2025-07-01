Ukrainian boxer Vladislav Karpachov was brutally murdered in Donetsk region

In Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian boxer Vladyslav Karpachov died as a result of a brutal murder that occurred in the village of Hryshyne. This was reported by the Boxing Federation of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine reports with deep sadness: on June 26, 2025, Vladyslav Karpachov, a talented boxer and representative of our large sports family, died as a result of a brutal murder that occurred in the village of Hryshyne, Donetsk Oblast. - the message states.

It is reported that together with his family, he became a victim of a crime that caused a painful and unspeakable loss for the entire boxing community.

Currently, the circumstances of the incident have not been fully clarified - it is known that after the crime, Vladyslav's personal car disappeared: a Toyota Camry (AN1070RA). Law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions and search measures to identify the perpetrators. - the message states.

For reference

In 2016, Vladyslav Karpachov won "bronze" at the Ukrainian Boxing Championship among youth.

Vladyslav competed in the 64 kg weight category, where in previous fights he defeated Andriy Solomka from Sumy Oblast and Roman Patratiy from Vinnytsia Oblast. In the semifinals, the boxer lost to Dmytro Sambura from Mykolaiv region and, thus, took the third step of the podium.

Addition

In the Israeli city of Bat Yam, a farewell ceremony was held for five Ukrainians who died on June 14 from an Iranian missile strike. All victims were members of the same family, among them two children aged 8 and 10.

President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree