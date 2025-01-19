Ukrainian biathletes repeat their bronze medal success after 6 years

Ukrainian biathletes Anastasia Merkushyna and Artem Tyshchenko won bronze medals in the single mixed relay at the V stage of the IBU Cup in Brezno-Osrbl, Slovakia. Writes UNN with reference to the NOC.

In the competition, using only two additional rounds of ammunition for 40 targets, the Ukrainian duo lost only to the teams from Norway and the Czech Republic, taking third place.

This medal was Anastasiia's second at this stage of the IBU Cup: she previously won bronze in the individual race.

Interestingly, 6 years ago, in 2018, at the World Cup in Pokljuka, Slovenia, Merkushyna and Tyshchenko also won bronze medals in a similar discipline.

