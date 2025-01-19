ukenru
Ukrainian biathletes repeat their bronze medal success after 6 years

Ukrainian biathletes repeat their bronze medal success after 6 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32584 views

Merkushyna and Tyshchenko won bronze in the single mixed relay at the IBU Cup in Brezno-Osrbly. The athletes used only two additional rounds and lost to the teams of Norway and the Czech Republic.

Ukrainian biathletes Anastasia Merkushyna and Artem Tyshchenko won bronze medals in the single mixed relay at the V stage of the IBU Cup in Brezno-Osrbl, Slovakia. Writes UNN with reference to the NOC.

Ukrainian biathletes Anastasia Merkushyna and Artem Tyshchenko won a bronze medal in the single mixed relay at the 5th stage of the IBU Cup in Brezno-Osrbl, Slovakia.

In the competition, using only two additional rounds of ammunition for 40 targets, the Ukrainian duo lost only to the teams from Norway and the Czech Republic, taking third place.

This medal was Anastasiia's second at this stage of the IBU Cup: she previously won bronze in the individual race.

Interestingly, 6 years ago, in 2018, at the World Cup in Pokljuka, Slovenia, Merkushyna and Tyshchenko also won bronze medals in a similar discipline.

Recall 

In St. Moritz, Ukrainian skeleton athlete Yaroslav Lavreniuk won first place at the U-20 skeleton championship. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

