Ukrainian athletes won 9 medals at the European Shooting Championship: one of the awards was won by the legendary Olympic champion

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
09:50 AM • 5694 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 13391 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 12052 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 15515 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
06:09 AM • 21176 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 65190 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 98568 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 71208 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 67559 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 71549 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.7m/s
71%
745mm
Popular news
EU-US Trade Agreement: Merz Assesses the DealJuly 28, 01:42 AM • 11139 views
Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a childJuly 28, 02:03 AM • 32418 views
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is knownJuly 28, 02:32 AM • 36597 views
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jetsJuly 28, 03:03 AM • 49245 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage08:22 AM • 5576 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 226623 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 158120 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 201629 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 171619 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 191554 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Igor Kolomoisky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 65193 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 34276 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 36580 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 33870 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 33883 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
KAB-250

Ukrainian athletes won 9 medals at the European Shooting Championship: one of the awards was won by the legendary Olympic champion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

Ukrainian athletes won 9 medals at the European Shooting Championship in Châteauroux, France. Olympic champion Mykola Milchev won a bronze medal in the "skeet" discipline, scoring 46 points.

Ukrainian athletes won 9 medals at the European Shooting Championship: one of the awards was won by the legendary Olympic champion

Ukrainian athletes won medals at the European Shooting Championship in Chateauroux (France). This was reported by UNN.

Details

As reported by the NOC of Ukraine, Olympic champion Mykola Milchev won a bronze medal. In the skeet final, the 57-year-old athlete scored 46 points and finished third.

Milchev is an Olympic champion of the 2000 Sydney Summer Games. He set a record that remains unattainable for any athlete: he hit 150 targets out of 150 possible.

At the same time, the Ukrainian bullet shooting team won 9 medals in Chateauroux. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Gold medals were won by:

Viktoriia Rybovalova, Halyna Avramenko, and Valentyna Honcharova (running target shooting); Viktoriia Rybovalova and Roman Bereznytskyi (running target shooting (mixed, 10 m); Oleksandra Martyniuk (running target shooting (10m, mixed) juniors;

Silver medals were won by:

Halyna Avramenko and Denys Babliuk (running target shooting, (10 m, mixed); Viktoriia Rybovalova (running target shooting (10 m, mixed);

Bronze medals were won by:

Roman Berezitskyi, Denys Babliuk, and Danylo Danylenko (team championship, running target shooting (10 m, mixed); Viktoriia Rybovalova, Halyna Avramenko, and Valentyna Honcharova (team championship, running target shooting (10 m, mixed); Oleksandra Martyniuk (running target shooting, juniors).

Recall

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan won his 4th gold medal at the World Universiade, and the 11th overall for Ukrainian athletes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Sports
France
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9