Ukrainian athletes won 9 medals at the European Shooting Championship: one of the awards was won by the legendary Olympic champion

Ukrainian athletes won medals at the European Shooting Championship in Chateauroux (France). This was reported by UNN.

Details

As reported by the NOC of Ukraine, Olympic champion Mykola Milchev won a bronze medal. In the skeet final, the 57-year-old athlete scored 46 points and finished third.

Milchev is an Olympic champion of the 2000 Sydney Summer Games. He set a record that remains unattainable for any athlete: he hit 150 targets out of 150 possible.

At the same time, the Ukrainian bullet shooting team won 9 medals in Chateauroux. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Gold medals were won by:

Viktoriia Rybovalova, Halyna Avramenko, and Valentyna Honcharova (running target shooting); Viktoriia Rybovalova and Roman Bereznytskyi (running target shooting (mixed, 10 m); Oleksandra Martyniuk (running target shooting (10m, mixed) juniors;

Silver medals were won by:

Halyna Avramenko and Denys Babliuk (running target shooting, (10 m, mixed); Viktoriia Rybovalova (running target shooting (10 m, mixed);

Bronze medals were won by:

Roman Berezitskyi, Denys Babliuk, and Danylo Danylenko (team championship, running target shooting (10 m, mixed); Viktoriia Rybovalova, Halyna Avramenko, and Valentyna Honcharova (team championship, running target shooting (10 m, mixed); Oleksandra Martyniuk (running target shooting, juniors).

Recall

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan won his 4th gold medal at the World Universiade, and the 11th overall for Ukrainian athletes.