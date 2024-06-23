Ukrainian athletes became European champions in diving

Ksenia Bailo and Sofia Liskun won gold in the synchronized 10-meter tower jump at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade. This is reported by the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian athletes Ksenia Baylo and Sofia Liskun won gold medals in synchronized 10-meter tower jumping at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

In the final, they impressed the judges and the audience with their excellent coordination and skill, scoring an impressive 288.78 points.

This success was the fourth award for the Ukrainian team at these competitions, increasing their medal number to one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

