The national team of Ukraine won "gold" of the World Cup in Artistic Swimming in Canada

Ukrainian women Ivanna Burba, Amelia Volynskaya, Alexandra Koretskaya, Maria Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulik, Elizaveta Lymar, Angelina Ovchinnikova, Valeria Tishchenko won gold in artistic swimming at the third stage of the World Cup in Markham (Canada). This is reported by the Ministry of youth and Sports, reports UNN.

Details

"Gold" in the acrobatic group was won by the Ukrainian team in artistic swimming at the third stage of the World Cup in Markham (Canada). The winner with a score of 244.4834 points was: Ivanna Burba, Amelia Volynskaya, Alexandra Goretskaya, Maria Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulik, Elizaveta Lymar, Angelina Ovchinnikova, Valeria Tishchenko," the ministry said.

It is noted that the "silver" was won by the Chinese team, and the "bronze" went to the representatives of Canada.

"For most of our athletes (except Goretskaya, Ovchinnikova and Tishchenko), these competitions were their debut among adults and immediately victorious," the ministry added.

recall

