The national team of Ukraine won "gold" of the World Cup in Artistic Swimming in Canada

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39980 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100652 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143920 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148538 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243917 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172865 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164404 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222188 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76174 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110218 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35467 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48864 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84833 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243917 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222188 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208524 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234443 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221431 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39980 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25203 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30491 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110218 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112519 views
The national team of Ukraine won "gold" of the World Cup in Artistic Swimming in Canada

The national team of Ukraine won "gold" of the World Cup in Artistic Swimming in Canada

 • 30906 views

Ukrainian athletes Ivanna Burba, Amelia Volynskaya, Alexandra Koretskaya, Maria Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulik, Elizaveta Lymar, Angelina Ovchinnikova and Valeria Tishchenko won gold in sports swimming at the third stage of the World Cup in Markham, Canada.

Ukrainian women Ivanna Burba, Amelia Volynskaya, Alexandra Koretskaya, Maria Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulik, Elizaveta Lymar, Angelina Ovchinnikova, Valeria Tishchenko won gold in artistic swimming at the third stage of the World Cup in Markham (Canada). This is reported by the Ministry of youth and Sports, reports UNN.

Details

"Gold" in the acrobatic group was won by the Ukrainian team in artistic swimming at the third stage of the World Cup in Markham (Canada). The winner with a score of 244.4834 points was: Ivanna Burba, Amelia Volynskaya, Alexandra Goretskaya, Maria Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulik, Elizaveta Lymar, Angelina Ovchinnikova, Valeria Tishchenko," the ministry said.

It is noted that the "silver" was won by the Chinese team, and the "bronze" went to the representatives of Canada.

"For most of our athletes (except Goretskaya, Ovchinnikova and Tishchenko), these competitions were their debut among adults and immediately victorious," the ministry added.

recall

Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh won gold at the first stage of the 2024 Diamond League in the high jump, which was held in Stockholm.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

