Ukrainian Armed Forces repel drone attack in the Liman sector
Kyiv • UNN
In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops successfully defended against a Russian drone attack.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the repulsion of the Russian assault with drones. The published video shows the work of soldiers of the 60th separate mechanized Ingulets brigade and the 63rd separate mechanized brigade, UNN reports.
Details
Russians attempted to storm the Liman sector today, but failed
