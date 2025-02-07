Ukrainian Armed Forces need 10 times more troops to deter Russians near Pokrovsk - Wall Street Journal

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 16645 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63223 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102224 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105618 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123229 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129337 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103532 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116908 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106272 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102742 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89315 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111864 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106283 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 16645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4320 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106283 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138429 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140208 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces need 10 times more troops to deter Russians near Pokrovsk - Wall Street Journal

Ukrainian Armed Forces need 10 times more troops to deter Russians near Pokrovsk - Wall Street Journal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25948 views

The commander of an infantry platoon of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports a critical shortage of troops in the Pokrovsk sector. Despite significant Russian losses, Ukrainian forces do not have enough personnel to effectively defend themselves.

The Russians have a significant amount of manpower, send their men forward in small groups, and use UAVs with fiber optic cables. Even if the Russian Armed Forces record at least 7 losses for every wounded or killed Ukrainian defender, Ukraine needs much more military force to stop the invaders' advance.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journall, citing the words of the commander of an infantry platoon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Russians suffer at least seven casualties for every wounded or killed Ukrainian soldier, he said, but added that Kyiv would need 10 times as many troops here to completely stop Moscow's forces.

- emphasizes a 25-year-old infantry platoon commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

Upon the arrival of his brigade in the Pokrovsk area, 80% of the infantry were wounded or killed and no longer fit for battle. 

Since then, the brigade has retreated about a dozen kilometers in the area west of Pokrovsk.

- according to the article of the Wall Street Journal.

Key factors:

According to the publication, citing a comment by a senior lieutenant with the call sign Munin, the Russian armed forces seem to have "unlimited manpower" and at the same time continue to send people forward in small groups that are easier to slip past surveillance drones.

Image

The invaders sometimes manage to shoot down Ukrainian drones. 

On rainy or foggy days, most drones cannot fly, giving Russian forces a chance to launch larger attacks using armored vehicles. When leaves cover the trees again in the spring, it will be harder for drones to spot Russian infantry.

Important detail: when Russian military forces spot a Ukrainian position, they hit it with all the weapons they have until the Ukrainians are forced to withdraw.

General Staff showed an updated map of the battlefield: more than half of the battles are on two fronts07.02.25, 08:46 • 24970 views

In general, the huge number of drones in the air has changed the nature of the fighting: 

Approximately 70% of Ukrainian casualties in the Pokrovsk sector were caused by drone strikes.

Any military vehicle that enters the city is equipped with an electronic jamming system, but the Russians also use drones that are connected to pilots by fiber optic cables and cannot be jammed. When the soldiers spot them, the only reprieve is to shoot them down.

- The explanation reads. 
Image

Although it is relatively easy for drones to spot Russian infantrymen trying to advance in open fields, the situation is different in the towns and villages around Pokrovsk:

Where there are more buildings for Russians to hide from drones, infantry is indispensable.

A few weeks ago, Russian troops entered a village south of Pokrovsk, first taking one house on the main street, then another. To properly defend the village, the platoon commander said, Ukrainian forces would have needed men in all eight houses on the street. But they did not have enough, and had to withdraw from the village three weeks ago.

We don't have enough reinforcements. We were just moving backwards

- a representative of Ukrainian defense lawyers told the Wall Street Journal.

Recall

There were 89 combat engagements in different directions, the hottest was in Pokrovske - 28 attacks. The enemy lost 148 occupants, a tank, 8 vehicles and other equipment.

Tregubov on the situation in the area of Pokrovsk: the intensity of Russian attacks has decreased, but remains high03.02.25, 13:16 • 26087 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising