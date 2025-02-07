The Russians have a significant amount of manpower, send their men forward in small groups, and use UAVs with fiber optic cables. Even if the Russian Armed Forces record at least 7 losses for every wounded or killed Ukrainian defender, Ukraine needs much more military force to stop the invaders' advance.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journall, citing the words of the commander of an infantry platoon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Russians suffer at least seven casualties for every wounded or killed Ukrainian soldier, he said, but added that Kyiv would need 10 times as many troops here to completely stop Moscow's forces. - emphasizes a 25-year-old infantry platoon commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Upon the arrival of his brigade in the Pokrovsk area, 80% of the infantry were wounded or killed and no longer fit for battle.

Since then, the brigade has retreated about a dozen kilometers in the area west of Pokrovsk. - according to the article of the Wall Street Journal.

Key factors:

According to the publication, citing a comment by a senior lieutenant with the call sign Munin, the Russian armed forces seem to have "unlimited manpower" and at the same time continue to send people forward in small groups that are easier to slip past surveillance drones.

The invaders sometimes manage to shoot down Ukrainian drones.

On rainy or foggy days, most drones cannot fly, giving Russian forces a chance to launch larger attacks using armored vehicles. When leaves cover the trees again in the spring, it will be harder for drones to spot Russian infantry.

Important detail: when Russian military forces spot a Ukrainian position, they hit it with all the weapons they have until the Ukrainians are forced to withdraw.

General Staff showed an updated map of the battlefield: more than half of the battles are on two fronts

In general, the huge number of drones in the air has changed the nature of the fighting:

Approximately 70% of Ukrainian casualties in the Pokrovsk sector were caused by drone strikes.

Any military vehicle that enters the city is equipped with an electronic jamming system, but the Russians also use drones that are connected to pilots by fiber optic cables and cannot be jammed. When the soldiers spot them, the only reprieve is to shoot them down. - The explanation reads.

Although it is relatively easy for drones to spot Russian infantrymen trying to advance in open fields, the situation is different in the towns and villages around Pokrovsk:

Where there are more buildings for Russians to hide from drones, infantry is indispensable.

A few weeks ago, Russian troops entered a village south of Pokrovsk, first taking one house on the main street, then another. To properly defend the village, the platoon commander said, Ukrainian forces would have needed men in all eight houses on the street. But they did not have enough, and had to withdraw from the village three weeks ago.

We don't have enough reinforcements. We were just moving backwards - a representative of Ukrainian defense lawyers told the Wall Street Journal.

Recall

There were 89 combat engagements in different directions, the hottest was in Pokrovske - 28 attacks. The enemy lost 148 occupants, a tank, 8 vehicles and other equipment.

Tregubov on the situation in the area of Pokrovsk: the intensity of Russian attacks has decreased, but remains high